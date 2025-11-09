XG’s JURIN to make her solo debut as JURIN ASAYA on November 18!

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, who recently announced the release of their first full-length album ‘THE CORE – 核’ on January 23, and their second world tour ‘XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE’ kicking off in February, has more exciting news.

Today, it was officially announced that XG’s leader JURIN will make her solo debut as JURIN ASAYA, releasing her debut single “PS118 (feat. Rapsody)” on November 18.

On October 24, an image featuring the text “DEBUT SINGLE ‘PS118’” was suddenly posted on the official XGALX social media accounts. Fans began speculating that it might signal the debut of a new XGALX group, but it has now been revealed to be JURIN’s solo debut single.

‘PS118 (feat. Rapsody)’ captures JURIN’s evolution and identity as she voyages through an endless universe. The track embodies her unwavering strength and belief in her own path and frequency, unshaken by outside perspectives. With razor-sharp verses that shine like a comet and beats that echo through the depths of space, the song expands the universe that is JURIN herself.

The track features Rapsody, a Grammy Award-winning rapper from Snow Hill, North Carolina, known as a symbol of hip-hop realism. Over a track that carries the roots of old-school hip-hop, the two artists’ passion and energy intertwine like a nebula, creating a powerful resonance that transcends generations and borders.

As the first-ever solo release by an XG member, and the group’s first official featuring collaboration, anticipation for this track is higher than ever.

‘PS118 (feat. Rapsody)’ by JURIN ASAYA will be available on all major streaming platforms starting November 18, 2025. JURIN commented:

“I’m truly excited to release my first solo single, “PS118.”

For me, “PS118” is a song about exploring and expanding my own universe.

Through this project, Rapsody and I deeply resonated with each other’s journeys of exploring and voyaging through our own universes. Throughout the process, it felt as if we were flying through space together, and it was pure fun!

I hope you can feel our voyage through the words and flow of the song.”

Rapsody commented:

I was so impressed with her lyrical dexterity and performance!

Especially for English to not be her first language, she soared! The bars were immaculate and garner respect! Jurin walked the walk of a true emcee on that record and it was a joy to share the mic with her!

The fans can look forward to real raps, wordplay, and bars. No fluff, all force of the Jedi. Enjoy!

JURIN ASAYA

PS118 (feat. Rapsody)

2025.11.18 TUE

XG

1st Full Album

THE CORE – 核

2026.1.23 FRI

XG 1st Full Album Special Website https://xgalx.com/xg/xg-1stfullalbum/

XG’s first full-length album, THE CORE – 核, stands as a bold declaration of the group’s deepest essence.

It goes beyond trends and embellishments, placing its focus on the fundamental roots of music and existence itself.

The album moves freely across genre boundaries, charting a journey that connects different eras and spaces.

Yet at the heart of all this evolution lies XG’s unwavering identity and singular energy.

THE CORE – 核 is, in itself, a statement of XG’s self-defined genre: X-POP.

Grounded in the belief that “good music holds value in and of itself,” the album expresses a musical journey that transcends time, space, and era.

It’s the clearest reflection of who XG is right now—and a powerful starting point toward the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

1st Full Album Teaser https://youtu.be/AEaq6lYQdF4

XG

XG is a seven-member HIPHOP/R&B girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group’s name, ‘XG,’ stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls,’ representing their mission to empower people around the world through unconventional music and performances that break boundaries and defy expectations.

XG made their debut in March 2022 with their 1st single ‘Tippy Toes.’ They became the first Japanese artist in history to reach #1 on Billboard’s “Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter” (weekly chart), and later made history again by becoming the first Japanese girl group to appear on the cover of Billboard magazine.

Their 2nd mini album ‘AWE,’ released in November 2024, marked their first-ever entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Beginning in 2024, XG embarked on their first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL,’” performing 47 shows across 35 cities in 18 countries and regions, attracting approximately 400,000 fans in total. The tour finale, held at Tokyo Dome on May 14, 2025, drew 50,000 attendees, captivating the audience with their dynamic performance.

In April 2025, XG made a groundbreaking appearance as the only Japanese artist at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, closing the Sahara Stage and earning widespread acclaim from both domestic and international media.

Their 1st full album, ‘THE CORE – 核,’ is set to be released on January 23, 2026.

Rapsody

A rapper from North Carolina, USA.

Known for her sophisticated lyricism and socially conscious messages, she first gained attention after featuring on Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp A Butterfly.”

She has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards for albums such as “Laila’s Wisdom” and “Eve.” In 2024, she won her first Grammy Award with “3:AM,” a track from her fourth album Please Don’t Cry. Featuring artists like Erykah Badu and Lil Wayne, the album explores more personal and introspective themes than ever before.

She has also won “Lyricist of the Year” at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, and has been praised by Dr. Dre as “my favorite female MC,” solidifying her status as one of the most respected lyricists in modern hip-hop.

