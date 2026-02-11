Home>News>Miscellaneous>Year-End General Membership Meeting of Shepherds Sapatilha Eagles Club (NCR 17)
Shepherds Sapatilha Eagles Club Membership Meeting

Joy Christopher R. Dulay, President of the Shepherds Sapatilha Eagles Club under NCR 17, successfully led the club’s Year-End General Membership Meeting (GMM) on December 13, 2025. The meeting was conducted under the banner of The Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles, a Filipino-born socio-civic organization founded in 1979 and guided by the principle of “Service Through Strong Brotherhood.”

The GMM was spearheaded by President Dulay, together with Vice President Pastor Jesse Felix, and served as a strategic forum to formulate new club rules and regulations, mobilize resources, and outline the club’s community service roadmap for 2026. The leadership emphasized strengthening governance, enhancing member engagement, and expanding the club’s capacity to respond effectively to community needs.

Shepherds Sapatilha Eagles Club Membership Meeting

For 2026, the Shepherds Sapatilha Eagles Club committed to intensifying its socio-civic initiatives, including:

  • Tree-planting programs in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR);
  • Nationwide clean-up drives across selected communities in the Philippines;
  • Partnerships with NGOs and government agencies, such as support for orphanages and homes for the aged;
  • The designation of club representatives for a Quick Response Team to assist during disasters and emergencies; and
  • Additional outreach programs aimed at sustainable, community-centered impact.

As President, Joy Christopher R. Dulay reaffirmed his commitment to active, hands-on leadership and to advancing meaningful service initiatives that uplift communities. Under his stewardship, the club continues to embody the Eagles’ mission—transforming strong brotherhood into sustained service for the common good.

By Wali Bukhari

