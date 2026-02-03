Home>News>Miscellaneous>Yet another Manila policeman nabbed, this time for carnapping, kidnapping
Itchie G. Cabayan8

ANOTHER member of the Manila Police District was arrested and is now facing charges of carnapping, kidnapping, theft and grave coercion for his alleged involvement in stealing a delivery vehicle last week in Manila, along with seven others.

Based on investigation, the victim earlier received a booking from an individual who said he needed a closed van in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

There however, the victim said he was met by a motorcycle-riding man who directed him to park in a dark portion of a street in Tondo and wait for the items that will be loaded into the van. To his surprise, 20 suspects forcibly entered the van.

Two of the suspects introduced themselves as policemen and subsequently, it was found out that one of them is indeed a staff sergeant assigned at the District Headquarters Support Unit of the Manila Police District (MPD)-Forensic Unit, while the other one was armed and threatened the victim before commandeering his vehicle.

The victim said the suspects used two more vehicles where they loaded the other individuals.

“May dala silang tao doon sa L300 na pinasakay nila sa truck tapos tinakeover nila sa akin ‘yung truck. Ang sabi sa akin, “‘yung driver ko na ‘yung magda-drive ng truck, sumama ka lang diyan sa loob.” Hindi na ako nag- ano kasi kinabahan na rin ako, hinayaan ko na lang,” the victim said.

A probe showed that the group went to Imus, Cavite and there, individuals were seen clad in construction garments and loading into the van copper cables that they took from a manhole. The van then headed to Muntinlupa where the cables were broken into pieces before being transferred to another vehicle that returned to Manila.

Meantime, the victim proceeded to the Manila Police District -Station 6 and in coordination with the MPD-Station 3, one of the suspects was arrested.

Based on the complaint, a parallel administrative investigation was made by the PNP- Internal Affairs Service (IAS) where IAS Inspector General Brigido Dulay said the recovered cables were indeed stolen from a manhole in Imus, Cavite and vowed that appropriate charges will be filed against the suspects concerned.

