Young aspirants eager to serve the nation flock to PMA entrance exam in NOLCOM

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Thousands of aspiring youth leaders showed their desire to serve the country by joining the Philippine Military Academy Entrance Examination (PMAEE) held at the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) Multi-purpose Hall on September 30 and October 1, 2023, in Camp Aquino, San Miguel, Tarlac City, which marks the beginning of the selection process for young men and women aspiring to join the esteemed ranks of the Philippine military.

The Philippine Military Academy, known for its rigorous training and commitment to producing exceptional military leaders, conducts its annual entrance examination to identify the most promising candidates who will undergo the academy’s demanding education and training programs.

The venue for this year’s entrance examination, the NOLCOM, offered a secure and organized environment for the examination process. It also provided ample space and facilities to accommodate the large number of applicants and ensure a smooth and efficient examination experience.

LIEUTENANT GENERAL FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the NOLCOM, expressed his pride for hosting such an important event. He stated, “We are honored to have played a part in the initial stages of identifying and nurturing the future leaders of our armed forces. The Northern Luzon Command is committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen our nation’s defense capabilities, and hosting the PMA entrance examination aligns perfectly with our mission.”

In addition to Tarlac City, several other Northern Luzon Testing Centers and venues across the region facilitated the PMAEE on September 30 and October 01, 2023: Baler, Aurora – Aurora National Science High School Gym, Baler, Aurora; Baguio City – Philippine Military Academy, Fort General Gregorio H Del Pilar, Baguio City; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya – Nueva Vizcaya General Comprehensive High School-Gym, Bayombong; Bontoc, Mt. Province – Mt. Province State Polytechnic College – Auditorium, Poblacion, Bontoc, Mt. Province; Cabanatuan City – Cabanatuan City Senior High School, Sta. Arcadia, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Cauayan City, Isabela – Isabela State University – Cauayan Campus, Brgy. San Fermin, Cauayan City; Ilocos Norte – Day 1 Laoag City – Northwestern University- Multi-Purpose Hall, Laoag City; Ilocos Norte – Day 2 Batac City – Mariano Marcos State University Student Center, Quiling Sur, Batac City; Lingayen, Pangasinan – Lingayen Training and Development Center 2, Capitol Compound, Lingayen; San Fernando City, Pampanga – Pampanga High School-Gymnasium, Brgy Lourdes, San Fernando City; Tabuk City – Kalinga State University Gym, Bulanao, Tabuk City, Kalinga; Tarlac City – Northern Luzon Command Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp Aquino, Tarlac City; Tuguegarao City – Mamba Memorial Gym, Bagay Road, Tuguegarao, Cagayan.

The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is the premier military academy in the Philippines. Established in 1905, it is renowned for producing graduates who excel in leadership positions within the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other branches of government.