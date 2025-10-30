Young male rider hits LRT post, dies on the spot

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A young male student met his untimely death when the motorcycle he was driving hit a post of the Light Railways Transit (LRT), throwing him on impact and causing him to sustain head injuries that resulted in his demise.

In a report, the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit-Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section (MPD-TVIS) said the victim, Carl Justin Manalo, 22, of Taguig City, was driving a Honda Click with plate number 842-XSJ when the incident happened at shortly past 12 a.m. on Thursday.

He was said to have been cruising along the southbound lane of Taft Avenue corner Vito Cruz in Malate, Manila when, upon reaching the front area of the Bank of the Philippines Island (BPI), he hit the LRT post and got thrown meters away due to the impact.

Moments later, an MDRRMO ambulance headed by Elijah Rex Legaspi responded to the scene.

The victim sustained head injuries and reportedly died on the spot.