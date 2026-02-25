Young women rise above challenges through DSWD’s KALAHI-CIDSS cash-for-work program

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Success stories often begin quietly—born not from privilege, but from perseverance.

For RJ Gase Guinang of Matanao and Aira Mae Suson of Sulop in Davao del Sur, the journey toward becoming productive members of the workforce was shaped by responsibility, sacrifice, and a timely opportunity under the Cash-for-Work Program for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS).

The cash-for-work program of the DSWD’s KALAHI-CIDSS is a short-term employment initiative designed to provide immediate income support to poor, vulnerable, and disaster-affected households.

Beyond temporary employment, the program promotes community participation, strengthens local ownership of development projects, and helps level up the skills and confidence of beneficiaries, making it both a social protection measure and a tool for community empowerment.

As a result, lives are not only supported but transformed. Today, RJ stands confidently before her class as a secondary English teacher, guiding young minds with the same determination that once carried her through uncertainty.

At just 24 years old, RJ had long embraced responsibility as the eldest of five siblings. With a father working tirelessly as a barber and a mother managing a small store, she learned early on that success must be earned through hard work and faith.

Becoming a teacher was more than a career goal, it was a promise to uplift her family. After earning her Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English degree, RJ focused on preparing for the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT). However, the lack of stable income while reviewing created immense stress and pressure for her.

Determined to support her family without giving up her dream, RJ applied to qualify for the CFW-HEI modality of the KALAHI-CIDSS program through the DSWD’s Field Office (FO) 11 – Davao Region.

Assigned to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Matanao, RJ gained temporary employment that allowed her to earn while studying.

The income became a crucial lifeline, helping cover daily needs and even the expenses for her oath-taking after she successfully passed the LEPT. More importantly, the experience strengthened her discipline, confidence, and belief that small opportunities can lead to meaningful change.

Reflecting on her journey, RJ encourages her fellow youth to remain hopeful.

“To the young people who have just graduated or are struggling to find employment, remember that there are many opportunities available for you. Sometimes the right opportunity comes at the right time. You just have to be courageous enough to take the first step,” Guinang said.

In neighboring Sulop town, Aira Mae Suson’s story echoes the same resilience. At 25, she pursued a dream anchored in her desire to help her family.

As the eldest of two siblings and a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Agroforestry, Aira Mae faced the difficult reality of limited job opportunities.

Supporting her family meant enduring uncertainty and financial strain, yet Aira Mae remained determined to move forward.

Aira Mae’s turning point came when she became a beneficiary of the KALAHI-CIDSS’ CFW program, which provided temporary employment to sustain her family’s daily needs while she searched for long-term work.

“The KALAHI-CIDSS CFW Program has been a great help to me and my family because through it, I was able to provide groceries for my family and pay for my younger sibling’s tuition,” Suson shared.

Beyond financial assistance, the program equipped Aira Mae with essential workplace values that shaped her professional growth.

“I also learned that when you are employed, you must be disciplined, show respect because people have different personalities, and above all, be open to accepting corrections and feedback from others,” Suson said.

Aira Mae’s perseverance paid off. After completing the program, she was absorbed by the MSWDO of Sulop as the person with disability Focal Person. From beneficiary to public servant, she now supports vulnerable sectors in her community.

Though their paths diverge—one shaping future generations in the classroom and the other serving disadvantaged sectors in local government—RJ and Aira Mae share a common foundation. The CFW program became their bridge from hardship to stability, from uncertainty to purpose.

For both young women, the KALAHI-CIDSS CFW was not merely temporary employment. It was a stepping stone that eased daily struggles, restored hope, and opened doors to meaningful careers. It enabled them to support their families with dignity while building the skills and confidence needed to succeed.

Today, Rj and Aira Mae stand as living proof that timely support, coupled with perseverance, can turn modest dreams into lasting success.

Through KALAHI-CIDSS’ cash-for-work program, they were given not just income, but a chance to rise—step by step—toward the future they once only hoped for. (KB)