Your Cross, Your Life

119 SHARES Share Tweet

FAILED

“No good preacher I am if, while you were listening to my preaching, a miracle of healing has come and you suddenly got completely well; if, after you have heard me proclaim God’s Word, you were impressed and/or entertained, even made blessed financially, materially, and relationally; if, at the end of the worship service, I have lifted your downcast spirit and buoyed you up to rise in faith from your desperation and despondency; l have inspired and motivated you to face your battles boldly and courageously as David when he faced Goliath, but yet have failed in causing you to get closer to Jesus; failed in making you see/admit your sins and repent, be cleansed, sanctified and transformed to live the Christian life, sheltered from the filth, vices and corruptness of the world, consecrated, devoted and pleasing to God Almighty — each step of the way –carrying your cross daily — till death or till Rapture.”

That was me preaching a thundering sermon inside my car last night, while stuck in traffic, lost in the presence/power of the Holy Spirit — as I was/am preparing myself to deliver God’s message to a couple of congregations in the days to come: “Till Death or Till Rapture.” Read Jeremiah 2:19, Revelation 3:10, 1 Thessalonians 4:17.

CROSS

“Then said Jesus unto His disciples, If any man will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.” – Matthew 16:24

Contrary to the common, popular notion, the cross is not a painful thing that a Christian would have to carry because he has no choice but to carry it anyway — or because it was forced upon him by birth, nature, destiny or circumstances. A Christian’s cross is something that he may choose to bear or not to bear, a “self-denial something” that comes to him over which he can exercise his own volition about what to do or what not to do with it.

Jesus Christ could have opted to elude the Cross that saved mankind. “Going a little farther, He fell with His face to the ground and prayed, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from Me. Yet not as I will, but as You will.” – Matthew 26:39

But because of Christ’s great love for us and His being true to His mission, He chose to carry the cross, suffer it and be hanged there “Till Death or Till Rapture.” He was crucified to death, but soon rose from the grave and caught up in the air (Rapture) to be with the Heavenly Father (again), seated on His throne, in glory and majesty, forever and ever.

The Heavenly Father has chosen to love and save sinners (each of us), though He could have chosen to justly condemn the world (all of us) to everlasting fire/damnation (Romans 3:23, 6:23). “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16

[email protected]