DPWH-JICA partnership to strengthen PH infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness efforts

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) reaffirmed their commitment for proactive measures in ensuring the resilience of mountainous road networks in the Philippines.

Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, Chairperson of DPWH-JICA Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), said that the partnership between DPWH and JICA on the on-going Technical Cooperation Project (TCP) for Road Disaster Prevention and Other Countermeasures on Mountainous Road is poised to yield tangible outcomes in developing innovative solutions suited to the unique challenges posed by mountainous terrain in the Philippines particularly in the pilot regions of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 7, and 11.

In his report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that a review of overall progress to date on key activities was conducted on May 7, 2024 during the 4th DPWH-JICA JCC Meeting on the ongoing Technical Cooperation Project (TCP) for Road Disaster Prevention and Other Countermeasures on Mountainous Road.

The meeting was participated by Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Second Secretary Kinoshita Akito; JICA Philippines Senior Representative Fukui Keisuke; DPWH Assistant Secretary and JICA-TCP Project Manager Constante A. Llanes, Jr.; DPWH Assistant Secretary Medmier G. Malig; JICA Philippines Iya Peñarroyo; DPWH Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster I Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista; Regional Directors Juby B. Cordon and Khadaffy D. Tanggol; Bureau Directors Reynaldo P. Faustino, Allan S. Borromeo, and Jonathan L. Araullo; and support staff in the pilot regions and the Planning Service.

The TCP has four (4) key components namely countermeaure works, emergency response, hazard maps, and road disaster information management with the following deliverable manuals: survey/analysis/monitoring manual and permanent countermeasure manual; slope disaster emergency response manual; hazard evaluation manual; and road disaster information system and manual.

Some of the activities are the topographic and geologic survey at pilot sites; seminar on survey, analysis, design and supervision; geohazard mapping; and capacity-building initiatives and knowledge transfer activities in Japan to effectively manage and respond to road disasters in mountainous areas.

“By combining Japanese best practices with the actual local condition, the project aims to strengthen the Philippines’ ability to mitigate the impact of natural hazards on its road networks, ensuring safer and more resilient infrastructure across the country under the “Bagong Pilipinas”, added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

With support from the JICA expert team, the project underscores Japan’s commitment to supporting the Philippines in enhancing its infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness efforts.