BI stops three fake government employees from leaving

Three women who reportedly misrepresented themselves as government employees were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) as they were about to board a flight to South Korea.

“During the interview, they admitted that they paid P150K to a contact they met through Facebook to process their documents. One of them mentioned talking to several agents for assistance,” notes BI chief Norman Tansingco, who expressed suspicion that they were actually planning to work in South Korea.

He said that all three travelers were found to be possible victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment and their case was referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said a report from the BI’s travel control and enforcement unit showed that the three unnamed females presented themselves for primary immigration inspection last July 9, stating that they are bound for Jeju Island, South Korea on board a Scoot airlines flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The three showed travel authorities stating that they were employees of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). A travel authority for government employees is a document that allows them to travel on official business or for personal reason.

However, Sandoval said the three gave inconsistent statements about their work prompting officers to further verify their documents and later admitted that they bought their documents from a stall in Quiapo, Manila.