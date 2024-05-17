Blue Archive blossoms into spring with Sakura Festival themed update

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

Latest main story set during the Allied Hyakkiyako Academy’s tourism development efforts is now live

Players can follow the members of the Hyakkaryouran Resolution Council as they confront the dissolution of their club

Yukari, a new Sonic-type Striker who deals powerful, guaranteed critical damage arrives in Blue Archive

SEOUL – Beloved tactical RPG Blue Archive is primed for spring with the debut of Main Story Vol.5 Hyakkaryouran Episode Chapter 1, titled: “Like the Flower That Wishes to Bloom.” Set against the background of the Allied Hyakkiyako Academy’s renowned Cherry Blossom Festival filled with summer fireworks and hot springs, the story features the Hyakkaryouran Resolution Council, a club that mediates various disputes across the academy. Players will meet the club as it is on brink of ruin and follow Sensei and the members of the Hyakkaryouran as they try to avert the club’s closure and restore it to its former glory.

Featuring tactical combat and a charismatic bunch of characters, NEXON Korea Corp.’s Blue Archive places players in the shoes of Sensei as they rally a diverse group of students to fend off a seemingly never-ending barrage of threats and nuisances that loom over the academy city of Kivotos. As the story progresses, fresh faces will join the ranks for players to recruit, offering tactical gameplay and heartfelt storylines throughout the journey.

In “Like the Flower That Wishes to Bloom,” players can meet and recruit Yukari, a confident, sniper-rifle wielding Sonic-type Striker who is part of the Allied Hyakkiyako Academy and a member of the Hyakkaryouran Resolution Council. Yukari’s Basic Skill increases her damage for 30 seconds and grants her an Invocation every 40 seconds to increase her stats, perfect for players looking for an extra boost. Her EX Skill “Blooming Resolution” deals damage proportional to her ATK to enemies in a circular area and deals higher guaranteed CRT DMG depending on how many Invocations she consumes.

Additionally, Blue Archive introduced a new group story involving the de facto student council of the Allied Hyakkiyako Academy, the Yin-Yang Club. On Tuesday, May 21 at 2 a.m. UTC, players can recruit powerful friends Saori and Hiyori from Arius Squad, as well as rifle-wielding sisters Shun and Kokona from the Plum Blossom Garden for additional support and firing power.

Beyond the main story event, Nexon is also hosting a celebratory webview event for Blue Archive‘s 2.5-Year Anniversary Festival from Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19. The festival organizers will release special daily episodes that cover the festival’s preparations, and players who log in to the game during the event will be able to earn 200 Pyroxenes each day.

