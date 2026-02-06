Home>News>Events>CCP Pasinaya 2026
Events

CCP Pasinaya 2026

Journal Online10
CCP Pasinaya 2026

CCP Pasinaya 2026 Palihan

(Workshops)

Venue: CCP-TIG PARKING AREA

(1) ‎Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 9:00 A.M. ‎
Workshop facilitator: Robin Sebolino, Plaza Books
‎Title: It’s Giving Main Character Energy! An Interactive Session to help you create a standout Main Character

(2) ‎Date: February 7, 2026
‎Time: 10:00 A.M.
‎Workshop facilitators: Aimee Morales & Liezl F. Dunuan, Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP)
Title: Editing in the Age of A.I .‎

‎(3) Date: February 7, 2026 ‎
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Abner Dormiendo, Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA) ‎
‎Title: Sining ng Tugma at Sukat

‎(4) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 1:00 P.M. ‎
Workshop Facilitator: Alvin J. Buenaventura, Filipino Copyright Licensing Society, Inc. (FILCOLS)
‎Title: Masayang Talakayan: Magandang Bukas sa Copyright ‎

‎(5) ‎Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Agatha Palencia-Bagares
Title: Ang Babae Bilang Makata

(6) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitators: University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P) Kagawaran ng Filipino
‎Title: “Ano Sey/Say Mo?” Panimulang Pagsasalin ‎

‎(7) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 4:00 P.M. ‎
Workshop Facilitators: Bambi Amago and Roland Amago, Amagination‎ Title: Write and Draw! A Komiks Workshop

Venue: MUSEO DE INTRAMUROS

(8) Date: February 7, 2026
‎Time: 3:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Mark Ghosn, Ampalaya Monologues‎
‎Title: Art of the Monologue

CCP Pasinaya 2026 Palabas/Pagtatanghal

(Performances)

‎Venue: CCP-Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez PARKING

(1) ‎Performers: Teatro Arellano of Arellano University
Date: February 8: 2026
‎Time: 8:30 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: Malong: The Magic Cloth (A How-To Musical Storytelling)

‎(2) ‎Performers: Ang Pinoy Storytellers
‎Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 9:30 A.M.
‎Performance Title: Sa Bagong Planeta

(3) ‎Performers: Musika Ibarang and Kuwit of the Philippine High School for the Arts
‎Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 10:30 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: Musikatha

‎(4) ‎Performers: Laya Philippines
‎Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 11:30 A.M.
‎Performance Title: Paglaya Para sa Bukas: Mga Awit at Tula

‎(5) ‎Performers: LIMUYAT, Inc.
‎Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 1:30 P.M. ‎
Performance Title: LUKAD: Mga Tinig ng mga Magniniyog sa Quezon

‎(6) ‎Performer: Vim Nadera (Southern Voices)
‎Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 2:30 P.M. ‎
Performance Title: Si Okto-Punas sa Dagat ng Isla Manlanat

(7) ‎Performers: GUMIL Filipinas ‎
Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 3:30 P.M.
‎Performance Title: Istoria: Telling llokano Stories Through Dallot, Sariugma, and Daniweng

( 8 ) ‎Performer: Justin Piñon, Mentalist/Mind Reader

(14) ‎Performer: Philippine Board on Books for Young People (PBBY) with Teacher Portia ‎
Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 10:00 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: Si Inggolok at Ang Planeta Pakaskas

‎(15) ‎Performers: Mark Ghosn, Janine Lloce, and Ampalaya Monologues ‎Date: February 8, 2026 ‎Time: 3:00 P.M.
‎Performance Title: Ampalaya Monologues Season X Event
Venue: GSIS Lobby ‎

(16) ‎Performers: Philippine Normal University Kapisanang Diwa at Panitik (PNU KADIPAN) ‎
Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 10:00 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: Bigkas, SAYaw, at aWIT (BIGSAYAWIT) ‎

‎(17) ‎Performers: Makabayang Musikero Laban sa Tiwali – Philippine Normal University (MAMULAT-PNU)
‎Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 11:00 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: Sikab: Para sa Sining, Kabataan at Bayan

Venue: CENTRO DE INTRAMUROS

(18) ‎Performers: Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA)
‎Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 10:00 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: #MakatangLila

‎(19) ‎Performers: KM 64
‎Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 1:00 P.M. ‎
Performance Title: Hanggang sa Tagumpay: Mga Pagtatanghal mula sa KM64 Writers Collective

‎(20) ‎Performers: University of the East Drama Company with Mark Norman Boquiren
‎Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 3:00 P.M.
‎Performance Title: Maria Sibol Ang Natatanging Batang Diwata

Venue: MUSEO PAMBATA

(21) ‎Performer: Kuwentistang Laybraryan ‎
Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 1:00 P.M.
‎Performance Title: Layb Kuwentuhan

‎(22) ‎Performers: 8 Letters
‎Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 2:00 P.M. ‎
Performance Title: State of Panic: A Creative Storytelling

‎(23) ‎Performers: Cavite Writers Association (CWA) ‎
Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 3:00 P.M
‎Performance Title: Ang Mga Bata sa Bahaghari: Awit, Tula, at Kuwento

Venue: UP Manila Museum of a History of Ideas

‎(24) ‎Performers: LIMUYAT, Inc.
Date: February 8, 2026 ‎
Time: 10:30 A.M.
‎Performance Title: Tinig ang Titindig Para sa Bukas

(25) ‎Performers: Pink Team ‎
Date: February 8, 2026
‎Time: 11:00 A.M. ‎
Performance Title: Dalaga Na Ba Ako?

Venue: Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) Festive Walk, Iloilo City

(26)‎ ‎Performers: Salingsing
‎Date: February 7, 2026
‎Time: 2:30 P.M. ‎
Performance Title: Salingsing

Para makapag-rehistro sa Pasinaya 2026, dumako sa link na ito: https://bit.ly/pasinaya2026 Kita-kits sa CCP Pasinaya 2026!

See-all-you-can!
Workshop-all-you-can!
Network-all-you-can!
Pay-what-you-can!
#CulturalCenterofthePhilippines
#CulturalCenterPh
#CCPPasinaya2026
#CCPPasinayaPaglikhasaKinabukasan

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

