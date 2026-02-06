CCP Pasinaya 2026 Palihan
(Workshops)
Venue: CCP-TIG PARKING AREA
(1) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Workshop facilitator: Robin Sebolino, Plaza Books
Title: It’s Giving Main Character Energy! An Interactive Session to help you create a standout Main Character
(2) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Workshop facilitators: Aimee Morales & Liezl F. Dunuan, Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP)
Title: Editing in the Age of A.I .
(3) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Abner Dormiendo, Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA)
Title: Sining ng Tugma at Sukat
(4) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Alvin J. Buenaventura, Filipino Copyright Licensing Society, Inc. (FILCOLS)
Title: Masayang Talakayan: Magandang Bukas sa Copyright
(5) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Agatha Palencia-Bagares
Title: Ang Babae Bilang Makata
(6) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitators: University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P) Kagawaran ng Filipino
Title: “Ano Sey/Say Mo?” Panimulang Pagsasalin
(7) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 4:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitators: Bambi Amago and Roland Amago, Amagination Title: Write and Draw! A Komiks Workshop
Venue: MUSEO DE INTRAMUROS
(8) Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Workshop Facilitator: Mark Ghosn, Ampalaya Monologues
Title: Art of the Monologue
CCP Pasinaya 2026 Palabas/Pagtatanghal
(Performances)
Venue: CCP-Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez PARKING
(1) Performers: Teatro Arellano of Arellano University
Date: February 8: 2026
Time: 8:30 A.M.
Performance Title: Malong: The Magic Cloth (A How-To Musical Storytelling)
(2) Performers: Ang Pinoy Storytellers
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 9:30 A.M.
Performance Title: Sa Bagong Planeta
(3) Performers: Musika Ibarang and Kuwit of the Philippine High School for the Arts
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Performance Title: Musikatha
(4) Performers: Laya Philippines
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 11:30 A.M.
Performance Title: Paglaya Para sa Bukas: Mga Awit at Tula
(5) Performers: LIMUYAT, Inc.
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 1:30 P.M.
Performance Title: LUKAD: Mga Tinig ng mga Magniniyog sa Quezon
(6) Performer: Vim Nadera (Southern Voices)
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 2:30 P.M.
Performance Title: Si Okto-Punas sa Dagat ng Isla Manlanat
(7) Performers: GUMIL Filipinas
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 3:30 P.M.
Performance Title: Istoria: Telling llokano Stories Through Dallot, Sariugma, and Daniweng
( 8 ) Performer: Justin Piñon, Mentalist/Mind Reader
(14) Performer: Philippine Board on Books for Young People (PBBY) with Teacher Portia
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Performance Title: Si Inggolok at Ang Planeta Pakaskas
(15) Performers: Mark Ghosn, Janine Lloce, and Ampalaya Monologues Date: February 8, 2026 Time: 3:00 P.M.
Performance Title: Ampalaya Monologues Season X Event
Venue: GSIS Lobby
(16) Performers: Philippine Normal University Kapisanang Diwa at Panitik (PNU KADIPAN)
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Performance Title: Bigkas, SAYaw, at aWIT (BIGSAYAWIT)
(17) Performers: Makabayang Musikero Laban sa Tiwali – Philippine Normal University (MAMULAT-PNU)
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Performance Title: Sikab: Para sa Sining, Kabataan at Bayan
Venue: CENTRO DE INTRAMUROS
(18) Performers: Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA)
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Performance Title: #MakatangLila
(19) Performers: KM 64
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Performance Title: Hanggang sa Tagumpay: Mga Pagtatanghal mula sa KM64 Writers Collective
(20) Performers: University of the East Drama Company with Mark Norman Boquiren
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Performance Title: Maria Sibol Ang Natatanging Batang Diwata
Venue: MUSEO PAMBATA
(21) Performer: Kuwentistang Laybraryan
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Performance Title: Layb Kuwentuhan
(22) Performers: 8 Letters
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Performance Title: State of Panic: A Creative Storytelling
(23) Performers: Cavite Writers Association (CWA)
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 3:00 P.M
Performance Title: Ang Mga Bata sa Bahaghari: Awit, Tula, at Kuwento
Venue: UP Manila Museum of a History of Ideas
(24) Performers: LIMUYAT, Inc.
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Performance Title: Tinig ang Titindig Para sa Bukas
(25) Performers: Pink Team
Date: February 8, 2026
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Performance Title: Dalaga Na Ba Ako?
Venue: Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) Festive Walk, Iloilo City
(26) Performers: Salingsing
Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 2:30 P.M.
Performance Title: Salingsing
Para makapag-rehistro sa Pasinaya 2026, dumako sa link na ito: https://bit.ly/pasinaya2026 Kita-kits sa CCP Pasinaya 2026!
See-all-you-can!
Workshop-all-you-can!
Network-all-you-can!
Pay-what-you-can!
#CulturalCenterofthePhilippines
#CulturalCenterPh
#CCPPasinaya2026
#CCPPasinayaPaglikhasaKinabukasan