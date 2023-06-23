DSWD assists families affected by clash between AFP and alleged NPA members

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office in Bicol, headed by Regional Director Norman Laurio, provided relief items to families affected by a recent encounter between soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Barangay Agpay, Guinobatan, Albay on Thursday (June 22).

Recognizing the immediate needs of the affected families, the DSWD Bicol Regional Office promptly provided essential relief items including family food packs and non-food items such as hygiene, sleeping, and family kits.

The DSWD will also provide psychosocial debriefing to the affected families to help them cope with their traumatic experience.

Based on the recent report of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWDO) in Guinobatan, at least 75 families are currently taking temporary shelter in Agpay Barangay Hall.

The encounter between AFP soldiers and the alleged NPA members happened on June 21 (Wednesday) at around 7:45 AM.

The firefight lasted for almost an hour, causing panic among several families residing near the Red Zone area.