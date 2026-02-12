DSWD chief visits award-winning loom weaving livelihood project in Abra

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian paid a visit to the loom weaving micro-enterprise project of the Mangabel ti Bulbulala Association in La Paz, Abra on Wednesday (February 11).

Recognized as the Most Outstanding Microenterprise Model under the Gawad Sibol (Gawang Kamay category), the Mangabel ti Bulbulala Association received a total of Php879,430 in grant from the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to support and expand their weaving enterprise.

The association, which registered an average gross monthly sales of up to Php20,000, shared that they actively promote their locally woven inabel products in various trade fairs, leading them to gaining the prestigious recognition.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in Abra were Undersecretary Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas of the Regulatory Services and Institutional Development Group (RSIDG); Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten. (CC)