DSWD’s Oplan Pag-Abot teams reach out to 56 individuals in Manila streets

Some 56 individuals living on the streets were reached out by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during its Oplan Pag-Abot’s 9-hour non-stop operation in the City of Manila.

From 9 pm Thursday (September 28) until 6am Friday (September 29), Oplan Pag-Abot teams were able to reach out 23 unattached adults, 10 older persons, three children, and 20 family members of five families who were staying in the Malate tourist area and along the stretch of nearby Roxas Boulevard.

“The reached-out individuals and families were brought to the processing centers located at Barangay 721 Dakota Covered Court in Malate for biometrics registration, and initial intake interview,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said on Friday.

After the assessment, Asst. Sec. Lopez said some clients needing special care were referred to the DSWD-run centers and residential care facilities such as Bahay Silungan, Golden Reception and Action Center for the Elderly and Other Special Cases (GRACES), and the Haven for Children for temporary custody and shelter.

“Some families and individuals were referred to the local government units of Manila, Caloocan, Navotas, Pasay, Sta. Maria in Bulacan, and Field Office – National Capital Region,” Asst. Sec Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

The Oplan Pag-Abot teams were assisted by the City of Manila’s Department of Social Welfare and City Health Office, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the Philippine National Police (PNP)- Tactical Motorcycle Unit (TMU) during the 9-hour reach-out operation.