Lumagui: BIR raids Laguna warehouse with 100,000+ bottles of Flava vape

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. reported that a raid of a warehouse located in San Pablo City, Laguna resulted into the confiscation of 1,029 master boxes (102,900 bottles) of vape products and the arrest of two individuals. The raid was made in coordination with the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Laguna Provincial Field Unit.

“This successful raid of a vape warehouse containing 102,900 bottles of Flava vape products will be one of many. The BIR supports the whole of government approach in eradicating illicit vape products. We have warned you as early as 2022. Our raids our successful. We won the criminal cases. You already have pending warrants of arrest. Register and pay your proper taxes, or suffer the consequences,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The total deficiency taxes computed by the BIR for the San Pablo raid is Php 75,745,323.19.

The suspects will be facing criminal cases to be filed by the BIR under Section 130 – Filing of Return and Payment of Excise Tax on Domestic Products, Section 131 – Payment of Excise Taxes on Imported Articles, Section 145 – Cigars and Cigarettes, Section 255 – Failure to File Return, Supply Correct and Accurate Information, Pay Tax Withhold and Remit Tax and Refund Excess Taxes Withheld on Compensation, Section 263 – Unlawful Possession or Removal of Articles Subject to Excise Tax Without Payment of the Tax, and Section 254 – Attempt to Evade or Defeat Tax of the National Internal Revenue Code, as amended.

“Hinahabol ng BIR itong mga nagbebenta ng vape na hindi rehistrado o hindi nagbabayad ng tamang buwis. Pwede niyo isumbong sa BIR kapag may nakita kayo sa inyong lugar na tambakan, warehouse, o tindahan ng vape. Kapag nakita namin na hindi sila nagrehistro o nagbayad ng tamang buwis, raid at kasong kriminal ang kanilang haharapin,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The BIR, as early as November 2022, has already executed raids against illicit vape. Cases were filed in December 2022. Warrants of arrest are already issued against the Tap Fog syndicate.

“Para sa lahat nang nagnenegosyo ng vape, gawin niyo na pong legal ang iyong negosyo, tutulungan kayo ng BIR. Handa kami tumulong at gabayan kayo sa aming mga proseso para makapagnegosyo po kayo ng mapayapa,” Commissioner Lumagui added.