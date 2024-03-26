Maya Expands Reach to Global Filipinos

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Digital financial services leader Maya is doubling down on innovations to cater to Filipinos worldwide. As the Philippines’ #1 Digital Bank App, Maya provides products and services designed to serve the needs of Filipinos living and traveling abroad, enabling access and convenience.

“With so many Filipinos overseas, the demand for an all-in-one digital banking experience has never been higher,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group President and Co-Founder of Maya Bank. “Maya is committed to empowering our global Filipino community in the same way that we have revolutionized digital banking here in the Philippines.”

Recent statistics underscore the significant global presence of the Filipino community, with over 10 million Filipinos living or working overseas. Additionally, the year 2023 saw more than 7 million people from the Philippines embarking on journeys abroad, including overseas Filipino workers and tourists, as reported by the Bureau of Immigration.

In its earlier phase as a payments provider, Maya has been facilitating money transfers for overseas Filipinos through its network of remittance partners, even enabling access to the app while roaming abroad.

As Maya transitioned into a digital bank, its offerings expanded significantly, empowering Filipinos worldwide to manage their finances comprehensively. It is the first and only digital bank app that allows Filipinos globally to save, invest, borrow, spend, obtain insurance, engage with crypto, and earn rewards—all through a single digital platform.

Use Maya Conveniently Anywhere in the World

The Maya Card has quickly become indispensable for Filipinos traveling and living abroad. Connected to the Maya account, it allows users to make purchases at over 130 million merchants globally, thanks to the extensive Visa and MasterCard networks. This makes the Maya Card the top choice for Filipinos looking to shop in-store or pay online anywhere in the world. For those needing cash, the card also provides access to millions of ATMs worldwide.

Moreover, the Maya app keeps users updated and in charge of their finances without the hassle of phone calls, thanks to instant alerts for every transaction. But the benefits don’t stop at convenience. Using the Maya Card for international travel and shopping can enhance users’ banking experience, offering rewards like earning up to a 14% annual interest rate or getting instant credit, making financial management not just easier but also more rewarding.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, presented Maya with an award for being the top prepaid card issuer in the Philippines, marking its third consecutive accolade from 2021 to 2023.

Seamless Digital Banking Anytime, Anywhere

Filipinos worldwide, especially overseas workers without bank accounts, can easily send money to loved ones, pay bills, send airtime load, enjoy high-interest savings, and shop online for friends and family.

To make this happen, Maya has teamed up with PLDT Global to provide Filipinos abroad with a FREE Philippine-based virtual mobile number that they can use to register for a Maya account. They can obtain their Smart Virtual Number (SVN) through the TINBO (Tindahan ni Bossing) website.

This tie-up enables users worldwide to receive their One-Time PIN (OTP) via their SVN, ensuring secure fund transfers from their Maya account to other banks.

Safe and Effortless International Remittance

Sending money to the Philippines from the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and the rest of the world is also simpler and safer through Maya.

Overseas Filipino workers can utilize any international remittance partners from 200+ countries and territories to send money directly to the upgraded Maya accounts of their family members and friends in the Philippines.

Maya is the #1 Fintech Ecosystem in the Philippines, with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank, and Maya Business, the #1 Omni-Channel Payment Processor. More information about Maya is available at maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Keep posted on news and updates by following @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.