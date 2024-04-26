Eligible 4Ps beneficiaries may now withdraw their cash grants – DSWD spox

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Eligible beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) may now claim their cash grants thru their ATM cards in select LandBank branches or from accredited merchants via Point-of-Sale (POS) in their respective localities, an official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Friday (April 26).

“We know that our beneficiaries have been looking forward to this. We remind them to be vigilant as they claim their cash grants to avoid untoward incidents. Most importantly, we also remind them to use the grants for its intended purpose — the education and health of their monitored children,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

The payouts which started on April 13 cover regular beneficiaries and the retroactive payment for the households who were reactivated as a result of the assessment on their level of well-being using the Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI).

“We urge the beneficiaries to check the complete list of the Landbank servicing branches nearest them by checking this link: https://www.landbank.com/…/List-of-Servicing-Branches,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao also advised the beneficiaries to engage with their respective municipal links or provincial links if they have questions or clarifications regarding the on-going payout.

“With the ongoing pay-out, it is also important that our beneficiaries only refer to the Department’s official social media accounts for accurate information and announcements,” the DSWD official emphasized.

The 4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD.

The program provides cash grants to extremely poor households to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly for children aged 0-18.