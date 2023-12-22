Mayor Honey announces zoo, museum operations

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with PRB director Roland Marino, as she announced the scheduled operations of the Manila Zoo. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced changes to Manila Zoo’s hours of operation owing to the holidays.

This, as she also issued an advisory that the Manila Clock Tower Museum will be closed for reservation and viewing on December 26, 2023 (Tuesday).

Lacuna said that the Museum will resume its operations on December 27, Wednesday.

Meantime, parks and recreation bureau chief Roland Marino reported to the mayor the changes in the operations at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden.

She said that the zoo will be open on December 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On December 25, 2023 and January 1, 2024, the hours of operation would be from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

It was learned from Marino that from December 26 to 28, the zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then from December 29 to 30, the operations will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.