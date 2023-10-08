Manila Clock Tower Museum declared as grand winner in MGM 2023 AVP Competition

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo along with (left) tourism director Charlie Dungo led the opening of the Manila Clock Tower in 2022. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE iconic Manila Clock Tower Museum was hailed by the National Commission of Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as the grand winner in the MGM 2023 AVP Museum Competition.

It was learned that the first clock tower museum in the country bested all other local government museums during the competition held on Octoberr 6, 2023.

The Manila Clock Tower Museum, which was finished in 930, was designed by Filipino Neoclassical artist and architect Antonio Toledo.

Due to the pandemic, the slated opening to the public of the rehabilitated clock tower was stalled, until it was finally opened in October 2022.

It was formally inaugurated and opened to the public by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and tourism chief Charlie Dungo and launched as a major tourist attraction and historic landmark.

The Manila Clock Tower is located inside the Manila City Hall and is open on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It features the colorful history of Manila as well as modern art galleries with changing art exhibits. It stands at nearly 100 feet owing to which it is considered as the biggest clock tower in the country.

Also declared winners in the said competition were the Cagayan Museum & Historical Research Center as first runner-up and the Museo ng Makati as second runner-up.