SSS opens its E-Center in Cebu Mitsumi Inc.

222 SHARES Share Tweet

DANAO CITY, Cebu — The Social Security System (SSS) formally opened its E-Center in Cebu Mitsumi Inc. (CMI), one of the province’s biggest electronic parts manufacturing companies, to bring SSS online services closer to over 18,700 employees.

Located at the MRI Special Economic Zone, CMI’s SSS E-Center is open every Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm. CMI staff shall assist their colleagues with their SSS online transactions, such as issuance of Social Security (SS) Numbers, My.SSS Account registration, Payment Reference Number (PRN) Generation, Salary Loan, Pension Loan and ConsoLoan Application, Disbursement Account Enrollment, Benefit Claims Application, Member Data Change Request, Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) compliance, sending queries and obtaining SSS Forms.

“We are very thankful that SSS chose Cebu Mitsumi as one of its e-center hubs. I hope that SSS will extend more assistance to us and our employees,” Cebu Mitsumi Inc. President Tatsuya Mori said.

“CMI is the first company in Cebu to have an SSS E-Center, which will help employees transact remotely with SSS. All they need to do is go to the kiosk and access their My.SSS Portal to submit their loan and benefit applications and proceed with all other transactions,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said.

Photo shows (from left to right) SSS Senior Vice President for Visayas Operations Group Helen C. Solito, SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Atty. Voltaire P. Agas, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet, CMI President Tatsuya Mori, SSS Vice President for Visayas Central 1 Division Atty. Alberto L. Montalbo, SSS Danao Branch Head Rocelyn F. Duay, and CMI Director / Group Executive Officer Mr. Caesar D. Augusto during the ribbon cutting ceremony held at the CMI clubhouse last November 13.