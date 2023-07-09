TXTFIRE Philippines Olympics a success

139 SHARES Share Tweet

TXTFIRE PHILIPPINES founding officers Gerie ‘Ube’ Chua and his son Royce Gerik thanked all those who supported and participated in the recently-concluded 9th TxTFIRE Olympics.

The event showcased the firefighting skills and techniques of thousands of fire volunteers all over the country who are members of TXTFIRE Philippines.

Gerie Chua said the event provided the volunteer firefighters the opportunity to foster camaraderie while learning from one another while showcasing their skills in putting out fires and saving lives during fire incidents, through a friendly competition.

The Chuas expressed gratitude to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Arnel Angeles and the Bureau of Fire Protection Manila under Supt. Christine Cula, among others, for their support that ensured the success of the said olympics.