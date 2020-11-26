Tayô Táyo: A WTYV online fundraising concert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE non-partisan group, We The Youth Vote (WTYV) holds an online fundraising concert for the benefit of the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pantawid ng Pamilya (SNPP), an organizational community that champions the continued implementation of expansion of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Dubbed as ‘Tayô Táyo: A We The Youth Vote Online Fundraising Concert,’ the digital event is happening on November 30, 2020, in light of the commemoration of the birth of Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio. The phrase “Tayô Táyo” stands for “let’s rise up.”

Streaming live on WTYV’s official Facebook page and Kumu channel, the two-hour concert–from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST–is headlined by today’s most sought after acts such as Kean Cipriano, Unique, theater gems Phi Palmos and Gab Pangilinan, bird., Rice Lucido, Glaiza de Castro, Adrian Lindayag, Chai Fonacier, Earl Generao and Pappel, Biahana and a lot more.