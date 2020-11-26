Home>Uncategorized>Tayô Táyo: A WTYV online fundraising concert

Tayô Táyo: A WTYV online fundraising concert

People's Journal13
Tayo tayo

THE non-partisan group, We The Youth Vote (WTYV) holds an online fundraising concert for the benefit of the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pantawid ng Pamilya (SNPP), an organizational community that champions the continued implementation of expansion of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Dubbed as ‘Tayô Táyo: A We The Youth Vote Online Fundraising Concert,’ the digital event is happening on November 30, 2020, in light of the commemoration of the birth of Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio. The phrase “Tayô Táyo” stands for “let’s rise up.”

Streaming live on WTYV’s official Facebook page and Kumu channel, the two-hour concert–from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST–is headlined by today’s most sought after acts such as Kean Cipriano, Unique, theater gems Phi Palmos and Gab Pangilinan, bird., Rice Lucido, Glaiza de Castro, Adrian Lindayag, Chai Fonacier, Earl Generao and Pappel, Biahana and a lot more.

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Batangas most wanted for rape falls in Quezon

Jojo C. Magsombol
A 63-YEAR-OLD man wanted for rape was nabbed by authorities Friday in Tiaong, Quezon. Sta. Teresita Municipal Police Station chief
DJ Chacha and Ted Failon
DJ Chacha and Ted Failon
Showbiz

Ted at DJ Chacha makakalaban ang mga dating kasamahan

Aster Amoyo
LAST Friday, September 11 ay sabay na lumagda ng kontrata sa TV5 ang veteran radio and TV anchor na si
Bong Go
Nation

Go: Malasakit sa kapwa, pangontra sa COVID-19

People's Tonight
MALASAKKT, awa sa kapwa at pakikipagtulungan sa gobyerno ang tanging mabisang pangontra sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ayon kay Sen. Christopher
Nation

China airs sympathy with Ulysses victims

Cristina Lee-Pisco
THE Chinese Government yesterday extended sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when Typhoon Ulysses battered