93 residential lots in Bulacan subdivision up for e-bidding on October 15

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will sell 93 residential lots located in Vineyard Ville Subdivision, Barangay Pulong Buhangin, Sta. Maria, Bulacan through an electronic public bidding (e-bidding) on October 15, 2021.

Bids for individual properties will be accepted from 9:00 am on October 14, 2021 to 8:00 am on October 15, 2021, on PDIC’s e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph. Opening of bids will begin at 9:00 am on October 15, 2021.

To be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, these properties have an aggregate minimum disposal price of P49.5 million. The PDIC Real and Other Properties Acquired (ROPA) Disposal Committee will only accept online bids from registered direct buyers. To complete the required one-time registration, interested parties can go to the PDIC Assets for Sale website at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/.

Bidders can watch bidding proceedings directly through said portal or by clicking the Assets for Sale icon on the homepage of PDIC’s website at www.pdic.gov.ph.

The complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process and Conditions of Bid are posted on the e-bidding portal. The standard format of the Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, which are required for participants who are submitting bids on behalf of another individual or an organization, respectively, may be downloaded from the PDIC e-bidding portal.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers may call the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141, during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888- PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during officer hours. Inquiries may also be send via e-mail at pad@pdic.gov.ph or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC).

