DSWD assists Antipolo landslide victims

The DSWD’s Calabarzon Regional Office provides family food packs (FFPs) as well as non-food items to the 22 families who were affected by the landslide in Antipolo City in Rizal province and Sta. Cruz town in Laguna.

Calabarzon Regional Director Barry Chua reported to the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) that a total amount of Php 95,696.42 was spent by the Field Office IV-A broken down as follows: 44 FFPs (P31,680.00); 44 bottled water (P2.613.60); 22 hygiene kits(P30.633.90); and 22 sleeping kits (P30.769.42)

The FO IV-A is also set to provide Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) worth Php10,000 per family.