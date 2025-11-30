Home>News>Flyers released by BOC-Port of Batangas re ‘Customs Guidelines”
Flyers released by BOC-Port of Batangas re ‘Customs Guidelines”

Itchie G. Cabayan3
BOC-POB Flyers
POB District Collector Mimel Talusan (middle) launches flyers for Customs guidelines. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Customs–Port of Batangas (BOC-POB) District Collector Mimel Talusan announced the release of customs guidelines flyers.

Talusan emphasized that the flyers strengthen stakeholder access to vital customs services and is another initiative to promote ease of doing business in the POB.

“By making these guidelines readily available, even offline, we reinforce our commitment to efficient, transparent, and service-oriented operations.” she said.

It was learned that copies of the flyers will be distributed at key BOC-POB locations, including the Customer Care Center (CCC) and Port offices, enabling stakeholders to conveniently access the information they need.

Formally introduced and distributed during the port visit of then Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto where he commended the POB for the many reforms and initiatives and revenue performance, Talusan said the release of flyers is another initiative to promote ease of doing business in the said port.

“The flyer serves as handy reference material, providing import procedures, a complete list of documentary requirements, contact information of key Port offices and units and a QR code that directs stakeholders to additional customs resources to facilitate faster and more efficient transactions, Talusan said.

