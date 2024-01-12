No additional requirements for AICS, other DSWD social protection programs – Secretary Gatchalian

360 SHARES Share Tweet

No additional requirements are being asked from clients who are requesting aid under the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said on Friday (January 12).

“Ina-assure namin ang ating mga kababayan na ang AICS program at ang lahat ng programa ng DSWD, iyong guidelines niya walang dinagdag. Kung ano lang ang requirements noon, mananatiling iyon lamang ang magiging mga requirements,” Sec. Gatchalian told reporters on the sidelines of the DSWD’s 73rd Founding Anniversary celebration at the Central Office in Quezon City.

(We assure our fellow citizens that the AICS program and all DSWD programs adhere strictly to their guidelines, with no additional requirements. Only the specified requirements will be maintained.)

Secretary Gatchalian pointed out that the DSWD earlier issued a statement ‘clearly denying’ allegations that the agency’s AICS program is being dragged in the ongoing people initiative’s charter change signature campaign.

According to the DSWD chief, a meeting with the regional directors is scheduled on Friday to make sure that all field offices are following the guidelines on AICS and other DSWD social protection programs and that no additional requirements will be asked from the clients.

“Susunod tayo sa pag-implementa ng mga programa natin na naayon sa guidelines at sa batas,” the DSWD Secretary said.

(We implement our programs in accordance with guidelines and laws.)

Secretary Gatchalian reiterated the requirements to avail of the cash aid and other forms of assistance under the agency’s AICS program. These include the clients’ and authorized representative’s valid government-issued identification cards, and general in-take sheet from the DSWD.

Other documents may be needed for specific assistance such as medical abstract/certificate, laboratory request, doctor’s prescriptions, death certificate, and funeral bill, among others.

Meanwhile, Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD will closely coordinate with the Senate and the Congress for further inquiry and investigation.

“I will make sure to get in touch with Senator Imee [Sen. Imee Marcos] so I can get all the details and the other… si Congressman Manuel [Kabataan Partylist Representative Raoul Manuel], so I can get all the details, and I can look into the matter immediately,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

(I will ensure to get in touch with Senator Imee and Congressman Manuel to gather all the details and promptly investigate the matter.)

The DSWD chief reiterated that the agency is not involved in the ongoing people’s initiative that pushes for the amendment of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

“Ang DSWD ay hindi po lumalahok doon sa ongoing people initiative,” Secretary Gatchalian stressed.

(The DSWD does not participate in the ongoing people’s initiative.)

Under the people’s initiative signature campaign, the AICS program and other social protection programs are allegedly being used as an incentive in exchange for registered voters’ signature in the people’s initiative.