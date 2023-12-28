Popular RPG Blue Archive adds “Special Summer Mission!” event story and three new students

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

New RABBIT Squad members are introduced, including Miyu (Swimsuit), Miyako (Swimsuit) and Saki (Swimsuit)

Event story follows the RABBIT Squad as they investigate a mysterious disappearance

Players can snag a 10-Recruitment Ticket from the “Summer Secret Mission! Capture a RABBIT!” event to recruit new students and optimize their teams for tactical, strategic combat

SEOUL – Dec. 27, 2023 – Armed with a knack for pixelated mayhem, new students Miyu (Swimsuit), Miyako (Swimsuit) and Saki (Swimsuit) have arrived on the crime scene of popular mobile RPG Blue Archive for the event story “Special Summer Mission! RABBIT Squad and the Mystery of the Missing Shrimp.” With the fresh update available today until Tuesday, Jan. 9, the RABBIT Squad’s story continues as they investigate a sudden shrimp shortage. The search takes them to Yatoura Village, where strange legends chill them to the bone.

From NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive has players step into the shoes of Sensei, an outsider and teacher called by the President of the General Student Council to save the futuristic academy city of Kivotos from a criminal uprising. A new version of Blue Archive arrives every few weeks, complete with new characters, missions, and events. During event and main story updates, players will meet unique students from numerous academies, help guide them towards success, and even recruit them for combat. Strategic combat is at the heart of this anime-style RPG, as players will face off against challenging enemy forces, and team up with the captivating ensemble of characters met along the way.

RABBIT Squad member Miyu (Swimsuit) is a deadly force on the battlefield and can be recruited to players’ teams by playing the event story. An Explosive-type Special Student, her distinctive feature lies in her personalized, powerful move, or EX-skill, which inflicts a fixed amount of Crit DMG proportional to her ATK to enemies in a straight line. In Blue Archive, Crit DMG represents the amount of extra damage characters deal when landing a critical hit. The more ATK a student has, the more damage they will deal.

Continuing the summery swimsuit trend, fellow RABBIT Squad members Miyako (Swimsuit) and Saki (Swuimsuit) are the perfect companions to Miyu (Swimsuit). A Piercing-type Striker, Miyako wields a submachine gun and a strong sense of initiative as the leader of the RABBIT Squad. Her EX Skill reduces the Crit DMG RES, or critical damage, of one enemy for 50 seconds and deals damage proportional to her ATK.

By her side is Saki (Swimsuit), an Explosive Type Striker and student at SRT Special Academy. She deals damage proportional to her ATK to 1 enemy and has an EX Skill that decreases the enemy’s DEF, ATK, and Crit RES, their critical hit rate, for 50 seconds.

The three powerful new students also bring a wealth of rewards and celebratory events, including:

“Summer Secret Mission! Capture a RABBIT!” Event – During this event, one story about the RABBIT Squad will be released every day through Sunday, Dec. 30. Available until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1:59 a.m. (UTC), players can tap the Snap button on the event page to earn rewards such as Frozen Shrimp and a 10-Recruitment Ticket that can be used in the Dice Race.

During this event, one story about the RABBIT Squad will be released every day through Sunday, Dec. 30. Available until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1:59 a.m. (UTC), players can tap the Snap button on the event page to earn rewards such as Frozen Shrimp and a 10-Recruitment Ticket that can be used in the Dice Race. “Climbing High! SRT-Style Bouldering” Minigame – Users can earn various items by climbing to the high ground with RABBIT Squad students in this precarious minigame until Monday, Feb 19 at 4:59 a.m. (UTC).

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Android and iOS. For more information about Blue Archive, players can visit the official Blue Archive communities and the links below:

Saki (Swimsuit) Character Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Miyako (Swimsuit) Character Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] “Special Summer Mission! RABBIT Squad and the Mystery of the Missing Shrimp” Event Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] “Climbing High! SRT-Style Bouldering” Minigame: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Webpage : [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Forum: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Discord: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Twitter: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Facebook: [LINK]

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.