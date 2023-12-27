2K parents, guardians under Tara Basa! Tutoring Program receive cash-for-work

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 2,000 parents and guardians of student beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program receive their cash-for-work (CFW) from personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the payout held at the Valenzuela City People’s Park Amphitheater on Wednesday (December 27).

In exchange for attending Nanay-Tatay learning sessions, the parents and guardians are given Php235 fee per session. They are also required to assist their children in preparing their needs for learning and reading and in their after-reading assignments.

The Tara, BASA! Tutoring program is one of the DSWD’s initiatives that aims to address the needs of college students in difficult circumstances as well as elementary learners assessed to be struggling or non-readers.