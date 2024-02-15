Red Bull Half Court Returns with 3-on-3 Streetball, Seeking Top Talent for Thrilling New York City World Finals!

499 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, Philippines – Red Bull Half Court returns for another year, calling out to the best ballers for the ultimate 3-on-3 streetball showdown. This time the competition is set to be even more intense, as players from Luzon to Mindanao battle it out in the regional qualifiers in Manila, Cebu, and Davao to determine who will secure a spot in the world finals happening in one of basketball’s most celebrated spaces, and the mecca of streetball – New York City.

Red Bull Half Court: The Ultimate Playground of Streetball

The games will be played under FIBA rules, with the first round in a pool play style and the following rounds in a knockout format.

Red Bull Half Court is all about getting buckets and playing high-octane offense with a unique Red Bull twist to the game: the Own the Court Score that is awarded to the team in each group that has scored the most points cumulatively across the games. The teams with the highest scores will advance for a chance for a spot in the National Finals.

“Basketball is an important part of the Filipino culture, and we believe that this tournament will provide a platform for young and aspiring ballers to showcase their skills and passion for the game, we are especially excited to continue expanding this year with our qualifiers in Davao, “ said Eric Altamirano, Red Bull Half Court Tournament Commissioner.

The tournament is open to both men and women above the age of 18. All participating teams must have 4 players, with the 4th player as a reserve or backup. The registration, qualifying rounds, and other events leading up to the World Finals will commence on the following dates:

February 16 – Registration opens for Cebu, Manila, and Davao Qualifiers

March 9 – Cebu Qualifiers

April 6 – Davao Qualifiers

April 13 – Manila Qualifiers

April 27 – National Finals Tournament

October – World Finals (New York City)

The culmination of the National Finals is set to take place on April 27 with the winners representing the Philippines at the World Finals in New York City this October 2024.

Registration is completely free and Interested participants may sign up through this link: http://redbull.com/halfcourtph

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Cebu, Manila, and Davao qualifiers, starting on February 16. Get your game on and join the ultimate 3-on-3 with Red Bull Half Court today!

For more information and updates regarding the upcoming Red Bull Half Court, visit the official Red Bull website and the following social media pages (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok )

What is Red Bull Half Court

Red Bull Half Court is a unique basketball tournament that showcases the best streetballers from over 28 countries worldwide. The competition is designed for young and aspiring ballers who want to bring their skills to a global stage. The tournament features a 3-on-3 format following FIBA’s basketball rules.

About Red Bull

Red Bull gives wings to people and ideas. As a functional beverage, we give wings to people by vitalizing the body and mind – supporting their dreams and aspirations through their passion for sports.