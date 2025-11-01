SEARCA launches call for nominations for Outstanding SEARCA Scholarship Alumni (OSSA) 2026

332 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the Outstanding SEARCA Scholarship Alumni (OSSA) 2026. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional contributions of SEARCA scholarship alumni/alumnae who have completed their Master’s or PhD degrees and made significant impacts in sustainable agricultural and rural development (ARD) within the region.

The OSSA 2026 program aims to highlight the achievements of individuals who embody SEARCA’s core values and philosophy, demonstrating excellence in their respective professional fields. The award seeks to celebrate leaders and innovators who have emerged from SEARCA’s “Golden Harvest” of scholars.

Award Categories: Nominees will be recognized in the following categories:

Teaching

Research

Public Service and Community Development

Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a SEARCA scholarship alumnus/alumna who completed a Master’s or PhD degree.

Must not be currently employed by SEARCA.

No posthumous or self-nominations allowed.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization. Individual nominators need to submit another endorsement for the nominee.

How to Nominate: Nominations must be submitted through SEARCA’s online platform at ischo.searcaapps.org.

When nominating, it is crucial to ensure that:

The nominee has clearly indicated the award category where he/she will be considered.

The nomination showcases notable achievements and impact on sustainable ARD in the region.

The nominee embodies SEARCA’s core values and philosophy, with demonstrated excellence in his/her professional field.

Deadline for Nominations: The deadline for all nominations is 31 December 2025.

For more details, please email us at [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.searca.org/ossa.

SEARCA encourages all eligible individuals and organizations to participate in this initiative to honor and recognize the outstanding contributions of its alumni in shaping the future of agriculture and rural development in Southeast Asia.