Lions Nation MMA partners with Iron Bunny Philippines for inaugural campaign in One Championship

September 21, 2023 – Manila, Philippines: The Philippines’ premier mixed martial arts stable, Lions Nation MMA, has partnered with Iron Bunny Philippines for its much-anticipated debut in ONE Championship.

Iron Bunny Philippines will serve as the official outfitter of Lions Nation MMA as the team makes its mark on the global stage of mixed martial arts.

Promotional Photos: https://bit.ly/3rgplwp

Ricky Enriquez, Owner of Iron Bunny Philippines, stated: “It is truly a dream come true to collaborate with the biggest names in Philippine MMA, and we are immensely grateful to Lions Nation MMA for entrusting our brand with this opportunity.

We promise to continue our unwavering support for Philippine MMA and its dedicated stakeholders, both at the local level and on the global stage.”

Iron Bunny Philippines is an independent apparel brand established in 2015, regarded for its focus on active lifestyle and competitive sports. Founded by entrepreneur Ricky Enriquez and digital marketer Vir Moore Moranta, it has rapidly gained recognition within the local mixed martial arts community and beyond.

Enriquez chose to establish the brand presence from its base in Liloan, Cebu. His unwavering support for talented athletes and grassroots programs has been pivotal in elevating Iron Bunny Philippines’ profile in the combat sports industry.

Moranta, on the other hand, took charge of the brand’s operations under the name of Iron Bunny Supply Co. in Sacramento, California. This paved the way for Moranta to collaborate with former UFC Bantamweight World Champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt and the world-renowned Team Alpha Male.

Now, Iron Bunny Philippines is partnering with Lions Nation MMA, a group founded in June 2023 by a roster of Filipino superstars and former World Champions. This esteemed lineup includes Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly, and Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw.

Notably, three members of Lions Nation MMA are scheduled to compete under the ONE Championship banner. As part of this exciting collaboration, Folayang, Pacio, and Olsim will debut the camp’s uniforms meticulously tailored by Iron Bunny Philippines.

Eduard Folayang, Former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, stated: “I am deeply grateful to Iron Bunny Philippines for coming on board as the official apparel for Lions Nation MMA’s opening campaign in ONE Championship. I’m truly excited about this partnership and the opportunities it will bring.

Their commitment to Philippine MMA is commendable, and I believe that this collaboration marks the beginning of a promising journey together.”

Official bout schedule:

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jihin Radzuan

ONE Friday Fights 35

September 29, 2023

Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Bangkok, Thailand

Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan II

ONE Fight Night 14

September 30, 2023

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Singapore

Joshua Pacio vs. Mansur Malachiev

ONE Fight Night 15

October 7, 2023

Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Bangkok, Thailand

For more updates on Lions Nation MMA, please visit its official Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3LswmB0

Also please follow Iron Bunny Philippines on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3RyRoBI