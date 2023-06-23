“Superior” rating of 95.51% received by NOLCOM in the AFP annual general inspection

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) received an overall rating of 95.51% labeled as “Superior” during the recently concluded AFP Annual General Inspection on June 23, 2023, at the Cordillera Hall, Camp Aquino, Tarlac City.

Annual General Inspection is the rigorous week-long evaluation conducted by a team of expert assessors from the Office of the Inspector General, Armed Forces of the Philippines led by LTGEN WILLIAM GONZALES PA.

Under the leadership of LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, the NOLCOM team demonstrated exceptional professionalism and remarkable performance in all areas assessed during the inspection. The superior rating reflects the Command’s high state of readiness, effective Command and Control structures, and exemplary adherence to operational standards.

LTGEN BUCA PAF expressed his pride in the commendable performance of the NOLCOM team, saying, “This superior rating is a testament to the hardwork, dedication, and teamwork exhibited by every member of NOLCOM. Let us continue performing our mandate with utmost professionalism and discipline until we can realize our vision of becoming a Jointly-Engaged Sustainment-Maintained and Readiness-Trained Force, Protectors of the Northern Region.”

NOLCOM remains committed to maintaining its position as the country’s pillar of defense and security in Central and Northern Luzon.