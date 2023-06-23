Convenience store robbery holdup group member, nabbed by MPD

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Police District – Police Station 2 Commander PLt Col. Rosalino Ibay announced the arrest of a convenience store robbery holdup group member during a police operation on Elcano Street, Tondo, Manila.

Ibay identified the suspect as Jomarie Salonga, said to be the ‘No.1 Most Wanted Person’ in the said station’s level.

Salonga was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for a case of robbery with homicide issued by Presiding Judge Maria Paz Rivera Reyes-Yson of the Manila RTC Branch 54.

It was learned that the arrest came at 1:35 p.m. based on an information tipped to Ibay, who said that the suspect belongs to a holdup group that victimizes convenience stores.

The suspect, he said, admitted to serving as the lookout of his group and that th last store they held up is locatsed in Cubao, Quezon City where the security guard shot two of their group members.

Said wounded holduppers were arrested in a hospital in Manila.