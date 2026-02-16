ULAP, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines Sign MOU to Boost PET Recycling Under EPR Law

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, Inc. (CCEAP) to strengthen the collection and recycling of post-consumer plastic bottles, aligning local government action with the country’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law.

The MOU, signed by ULAP President Governor Dax Cua and CCEAP Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Director Atty. Juan Lorenzo Tañada, will support 15 local government units (LGUs) with baling machines, technical assistance and coordination mechanisms to improve the recovery and diversion of clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles from the waste stream.

Under Republic Act 9003, LGUs are primarily responsible for implementing ecological solid waste management systems. Meanwhile, the EPR Act requires large enterprises to account for and recover a growing percentage of their plastic packaging output. The partnership reflects a shared compliance and operational framework between producers and local governments.

“This MOU affirms what we have long believed — that effective solid waste management is achieved when local governments and responsible private sector partners work side by side,” Cua said during the signing ceremony.

CCEAP has committed to collect and recycle a bottle for every bottle or can it sells by 2030. The company said the initiative will help ensure a steady supply of clean, post-consumer PET bottles for recycling, while supporting LGUs in strengthening segregation and materials recovery systems at the community level.

The partnership also complements the operations of PETValue Philippines, the country’s first food-grade bottle-to-bottle recycling facility, which requires consistent volumes of clear PET feedstock.

Industry observers say closer coordination between obligated producers and LGUs will be critical as companies scale up EPR compliance and as municipalities face mounting pressure to manage solid waste amid limited landfill space and budget constraints.

The MOU runs for one year and may be extended upon mutual agreement.

ULAP represents all leagues of provinces, cities, municipalities and barangays in the Philippines, serving as the umbrella organization of local government units nationwide.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.