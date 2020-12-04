KTX.PH streams ‘Star Magic Shines On’ special event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FANS who want to get up close with eight of their favorite Star Magic artists as they sign exclusive contracts with ABS-CBN can still avail of the special access ticket to the “Star Magic Shines On” event happening today, Friday, 1:00 PM via live streaming on ktx.ph.

Hosted by entertainment anchor Gretchen Fullido, a special screening access of the event will be available on ktx.ph for a limited number of fans. Aside from meeting Gretchen and the artists via Zoom, fans who will secure their tickets will also get a chance to be featured on a video wall at the event.

The eight artists included in the roster are “Darna” top-biller Jane de Leon, leading men JM De Guzman, Joseph Marco, and Enchong Dee, “Pinoy Big Brother Connect” and Game KNB?” host Robi Domingo, “The Gold Squad” teen idol Andrea Brillantes, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” star Kira Balinger, and Millennial Multimedia Idol Kim Chiu.

They will be joined by ABS-CBN’s newest Star Magic artists to be announced in the event.

“Star Magic Shines On” will also be live-streamed simultaneously on ABS-CBN and Star Magic’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, abs-cbn.com website, and on iWant TFC.

A Kumu Live to be hosted by DJ Jhai Ho where fans can see their favorite stars during the event will also be available on the Star Magic Kumu Channel. Meanwhile, abs-cbn.com will also encourage the fans to send questions to their idols via Twitter. These questions will be asked on a virtual press conference facilitated by TV Patrol’s resident entertainment reporter, MJ Felipe. Star Magic’s Twitter account will also give the fans blow-by-blow event updates.

Filipinos worldwide will also be able to watch the event via delayed screening (December 5) on TFC (US, Canada, and Latin America – 6:15 PM PST, Saudi – 9:25 PM, Rome – 7:25 PM, HK/SG – 3:15 PM, and Guam, PNG – 5:15 PM) and TFC IPTV video-on-demand beginning December 5, at 7: 45PM Pacific Time.