Home>Videos>First Time Ever sa Congpound by Alex Gonzaga First Time Ever sa Congpound by Alex Gonzaga Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Journal Online4 Takits tayo Dec 27-30 sa TEAM PAYAMAN FAIR SA SMX!!! Dumaan kayo sa happy cup ha maawa kayo! Alex Gonzaga Official Entertainment 1 views FacebookTwitter You may also like Morissette Amon – Bruno Mars Evolution Medley (covers feat. 3RD AVENUE) Entertainment 61 views Journal Online A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world. https://journal.com.ph Post navigation CANADIAN RETURNS TO PHILIPPINES – Bret Is Back! (BecomingFilipino Home)Philippines Raw Cacao Fruit Farm Harvest! (Cooking Pure Chocolate Sikwate & Fruit Feast)