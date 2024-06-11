16 DSWD Field Offices highlight service delivery, disaster response in ‘Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas’

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) 16 regional directors actively participated in the June 11 nationwide ‘Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas’ where they highlighted their accomplishments and future plans for their respective field offices as well as in disaster response.

“The ‘Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas’ serves as a platform for open dialogue and direct communication between government agencies, the media, and the public which is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to highlight the government’s accomplishments at the regional level,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said on Tuesday (June 11).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the regional directors and other officials of the 16 DSWD Field Offices shared with the public and media significant updates on the implementation of the agency’s major programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS).

“Aside from the actual accomplishments of the 4Ps, our former monitored children from Western Visayas who passed the recent Licensure Examination for Teachers and other licensure examinations as well as those who graduated from college with honors were also reported by our Field Office-6,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao pointed out.

As part of the anti-hunger efforts of the agency, the DSWD Field Office Caraga reported the pilot implementation of the Community Garden PH that aims to mitigate hunger through community organization and mindset transformation in Tubay, Agusan del Norte.

“DSWD Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley) announced that it is now gearing up for the implementation of its newest program, the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP), in the entire Isabela province,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

The DSWD Field Office National Capital Region (NCR) is set to introduce the Quick Help Application which will provide a platform for immediate and prompt disaster reporting and response in the capital region that can be accessible to the public through a mobile-based application.

“For its part, Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) shared the ongoing disaster response efforts for those affected by the Mt. Kanlaon eruption,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

As envisioned by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to provide other rehabilitation strategy for children in conflict with the law (CICL), the Field Office-MIMAROPA’s plan to establish an Agricultural Camp in Iwahig Penal Farm, Puerto Princesa City was also discussed.

“In promoting the well-being of CICL and disadvantaged sectors such as abused women and abandoned children, among others, our Field Office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) also reported that it is in constant coordination with local stakeholders for support services to the clients in the three regional center and residential care facilities,” the DSWD spokesperson explained.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao further said the DSWD Field Office in Ilocos Region is set to lobby for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Bill to the Regional Development Council to advocate for the institutionalization of the program.

“Indeed, it was an excellent opportunity for the DSWD to report the status of the core and innovative programs of the DSWD, as well as our protective and promotive services,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.