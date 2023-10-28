582 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz group, is among those honored with the prestigious Circle of Excellence Award under the Diversity Company of the Year category at the Asia CEO Awards held at the Manila Marriott Hotel on October 24, 2023.

This recognition highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in every aspect of its culture.

“Aboitiz Land’s dedication to diversity and inclusion extends far beyond our organization’s borders. We strive to create a positive influence not only within our team, but also among the vecinos we serve and the local communities surrounding our projects,” David Rafael, CEO and President of Aboitiz Land said.

Fostering Inclusivity: A Closer Look at Aboitiz Land’s DE&I Program

What sets Aboitiz Land’s DE&I program apart is its holistic approach, addressing each stage of the employee journey to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Here are some key features of Aboitiz Land’s DE&I program:

The organization adopts flexible educational and geographical hiring requirements, prioritizing relevant professional experience over strict educational attainment. The consanguinity policy within the organization is relaxed, allowing relatives of employees to pursue careers within the company.

A hybrid work setup is implemented, providing flexibility and saving time and resources for employees. Transparent communication is encouraged, fostering trust and openness within the organization. Employee feedback is collected regularly through channels like Amara, a virtual employee experience champion.

Aboitiz Land promotes a multigenerational leadership approach and maintains a healthy gender balance with a 45:55 male-to-female employee ratio. They also ensure LGBTQIA+ representation across all levels of the company.

The organization offers flexible benefits through the FlexBen program, allowing employees to customize their benefit packages based on individual needs. Expanded healthcare coverage includes provisions for child dependents, common-law and same-gender partners. Additionally, government benefits are extended to cover a wider range of family situations.

Development opportunities are available to all team members, ensuring that individual growth is not limited to specific segments. Growth partnerships and curated learning solutions are provided to facilitate skill development.

Aboitiz Land’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program has led to elevated levels of employee satisfaction and engagement. This, in turn, fosters a productive workforce that is driven to consistently enhance performance, ultimately delivering better products and services.

The Asia CEO Awards honors business excellence in the Philippines and is the largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia.

About Aboitiz Land

For over 25 years, Aboitiz Land has stayed true to its promise of innovating ways to bring more Filipinos home through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop innovative and fully-integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities.

For more information about Aboitiz Land, please visit www.aboitizland.com