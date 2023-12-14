AirAsia dominates World Travel Awards Grand Final 2023’s LCC categories

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Leading Low-Cost Airline categories at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final 2023. was dominated by AirAsia which was named the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for an incredible eleventh consecutive year and the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew for an impressive seventh year in a row.

According to AirAsia spokesman Steve Dailisan, the airline emerged as the winner in these categories, surpassing 15 other airlines, and garnering the highest votes from industry players, consumers, and travel experts from across the region. These recognitions follow AirAsia’s earlier triumphs as Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline and Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania in September.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Group CEO, Bo Lingam said: “As AirAsia commemorates 22 years of democratizing air travel this month, these awards symbolize our dedication to connecting people with the best value fares. Above all, the heart of this extraordinary achievement lies in the remarkable efforts of our Allstars, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our guests experience a fantastic journey with us. We recognize the responsibility that comes with being a leader in the industry, and we are dedicated to further enhancing our services, expanding our network, and embracing innovations that will redefine the travel experience in 2024 and beyond.”

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are hailed as one of the most prestigious, comprehensive, and sought-after awards programs commemorating excellence across key sectors of travel, tourism, and hospitality.

To entice more guests to experience its best offerings, AirAsia Philippines is mounting its last double-digit sale for the year with 12.12 PasGOGOGO Sale! from December 11 to 17 wherein guests can enjoy P12 one-way base fare for domestic and international destinations for travels from December 11 to June 30, 2024.

“We would like to give our guests an early Christmas gift. This is also our way of giving thanks to our guests who remained loyal to AirAsia amidst various challenges this year. The recognitions which were accorded to us this year will remain our motivation to continue to provide our guests with the world’s best service,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla stated.