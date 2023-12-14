New codeshare partnership launched by PAL and American Airlines

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A codeshare partnership that introduces the first marketed flights by a Philippine carrier to several US destinations and which allows American’s customers to travel to the Pearl of the Orient, Manila and the beautiful beaches of Cebu was launched by the Philippine Airlines (PAL) and American Airlines.

Philippine Airlines has placed its “PR” code on American’s flights between Los Angeles and seven U.S. cities: Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando and Washington, D.C., enabling excellent connectivity with PAL’s trans-Pacific service.

Eric David Anderson, PAL’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This partnership with American Airlines unlocks more options for customers traveling between Asia and the United States. We are delighted to deliver on our long-term strategy of continuing to build our global reach. We look forward to creating more opportunities for travelers to discover the wonders of the Philippines.”

He said American’s customers are now able to book tickets on aa.com for codeshare flights operated by Philippine Airlines to Manila and Cebu via Tokyo. Additionally, customers will be able to fly to Manila from Honolulu and Guam.

“We are excited to partner with Philippine Airlines, which will provide our customers seamless connections to Manila, the capital and economic hub of the region, and Cebu, the gateway to countless tropical islands with pristine beaches,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, adding: “The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our partnership with Philippine Airlines.”