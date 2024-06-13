BI ensured safe departure of Viet woman who went naked at NAIA 3

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers ensured the safe departure from the country of the disturbed Vietnamese national who went naked last Saturday, June 8 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

The Vietnamese woman, whose identity remained undisclosed as per immigration guidelines, appeared for immigration departure clearance at NAIA Terminal 3 before boarding a Cebu Pacific Airlines flight bound for Hanoi.

Tansingco said that during a routine immigration inspection, she unexpectedly began to undress and walked naked towards the office of transportation security (OTS) inspection, raising immediate concerns and necessitating assistance from the airline.

“Considering the incident and to ensure the safety and comfort of the Vietnamese national, the BI officers decided to seek assistance from the concerned airline,” the BI chief said.

Recognizing the need for additional assistance, the airline deferred her departure to ensure she received the appropriate support and protection.

After full compliance with immigration assessment and regulations, Nguyen was allowed to board the next available flight. She departed without further incident and is now back safely in Vietnam, Tansingco added.