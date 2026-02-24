BI-FSU nabs another fake Filipino ala ‘Guo’

194 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER the high-profile case of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo whose citizenship was challenged before the courts, the Bureau of Immigration-Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) arrested yet another ‘Guo’ allegedly posing as a Filipino.

BI-FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said the arrest was conducted on morning of February 17 along Alona Beach Road, Purok 7, Barangay Tawala, Panglao, Bohol, adding that the operation is in line with President Ferdinand ‘Bong Bong’ Marcos Jr.’s drive to ensure that illegal aliens are located and arrested.

The arrest of Chinese man Guo Jinjin, 48, stemmed from an intelligence information received by the BI, alleging that Guo was operating several businesses in Panglao using Filipino “dummies” or nominees to circumvent constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership.

Sy said that authorities have also discovered that Jinjin was in possession of a Professional Driver’s License issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) identifying him as a Filipino citizen, despite official immigration records confirming that he is a Chinese national.

BI records show that Jinjin last entered the Philippines in 2018 under a Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) and while he has no active derogatory record in the BI database, a verification with the LTO confirmed that he holds a professional driver’s license valid until February 2032 indicating Filipino citizenship — a representation that directly contradicts his immigration status.

The discrepancy suggests that falsified or misrepresented documents may have been submitted to secure government-issued identification.

Jinjinwill be held at the BI’s holding facility while facing the deportation charge filed against him.