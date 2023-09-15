BI-FSU’s back-to-back operations result in arrest of three aliens

249 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO Nigerians and one Taiwanese national were nabbed in back-to-back operations this week by agents from the Bureau of Immigration-fugitive search unit (BI-FSU).

First to have been arrested in a popular mall in Imus, Cavite last September 13 were John Chukwuemeka Enuka, 41 and Ugochukwu Christopher Nwabufo, 31.

The two were nabbed by members of the BI’s FSU headed by Rendel Ryan Sy in a joint operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office-National Capital Region, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (TFAID) and government intelligence units.

Sy said the two were arrested through buy-bust operations after being caught selling illegal drugs in Violation of Section 5 in relation to section 26 paragraph B and section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A large stash of marijuana and heroin with a street value of approximately P8 million were reportedly seized from the arrested Nigerian nationals.

Records reveal that Nwabufo arrived in the Philippines in 2022 and has already overstayed his visa while Enuka, on the other hand, works in a company in the Philippines but failed to present his documentation upon checking.

Sy said BI-FSU agents also arrested on September 14 Taiwanese national Chen Kai-Wun, 55, in General Trias, Cavite.

Tagged as a fugitive from justice by the Taiwanese government and is considered an undesirable alien, Chen is a subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Shilin District Prosecutors Office in Violation of Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act of Taiwan in May 2023.

Chen is said to be a leader of a notorious Taiwanese syndicate involved in arms trafficking and was also allegedly involved in facilitating an unlawful entry of another Taiwanese fugitive into the Philippines.

Pending deportation proceedings, Nwabufo and Enuka are now being held at the PDEA National Office in Quezon City while Chen will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig.