CAAP updates after 6.3 Magnitude quake in Batangas

AN update was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) following the 6.3 magnitude earthquake experienced this morning, June 15, 2023 at around 10:19 AM with Calatagan, Batangas as the epicenter.

San Jose Airport in Mindoro promptly executed the earthquake drill procedure during the earthquake. According to Area Center 3 Manager Glenn Tripulca, all employees are safe, and the building and equipment have not sustained any major damage.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said an Initial Post-Hazard Assessment and Damage Report from CAAP Operations Center (OpCen), as of 11:55 AM on June 15, 2023, no damages have been reported from the following airports: Calapan Airport, Clark Tower, Jomalig Airport, Lubang Airport, Mamburao Airport, Pinamalayan Airport, Sangley Airport, San Jose Airport, Subic Tower/Airport.

Furthermore, employees from CAAP Central Office in Pasay City swiftly followed safety protocols and evacuated their respective buildings during the earthquake. Once deemed safe, all personnel returned to their stations.

Apolonio said that with damages and aftershocks expected following the earthquake, the CAAP Operations Center shall continue to closely monitor activity in all its airports and facilities.