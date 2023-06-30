Canadian woman with P48-m drugs nabbed at NAIA

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A female Canadian carrying illegal substances was nabbed Thursday afternoon by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIADITG).

In a report to Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Anti-Terrorist Group said that the suspect, identified by the BI as Wendy Jane Marais, 64, was successfully stopped by the NAIADITG after receiving intelligence information about an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs.

Marais arrived on board a Japan Airlines flight from Mexico at the NAIA Terminal 1. Members of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) conducted a search of her luggage, where they discovered 7.15 kilograms of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, concealed inside bags of individually-wrapped chocolate candies. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is P48,680,000.

As a result of this operation, Marais was promptly arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“We received information from international intelligence sources that Marais was involved in smuggling illegal drugs from Mexico to Manila,” said Tansingco. “As a result, the BI’s ATG immediately verified her arrival and successfully identified her to allow the BOC to conduct the search,” he added.

Tansingco said that the successful interdiction operation highlights the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“Through information sharing and data analysis, law enforcement agencies can identify and disrupt criminal activities more effectively,” Tansingco said.