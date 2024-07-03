Chinese fugitive wanted for investment scam nabbed by BI

The Chinese fugitive wanted for investment and nabbed by BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

A Chinese man wanted by authorities in China for economic crimes was nabbed by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Chen Xiao Bang, 29, was arrested along Vito Cruz Extension in Bgy. La Paz, Makati City by operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

“His passport has been revoked by the Chinese government which made him an undocumented alien who is subject to immediate deportation,” Sy said.

A check of his travel records showed that Chen arrived in the Philippines on August 25, 2019 and did not depart since then.

Tansingco said Chen is also in the wanted list of the BI as he was already ordered deported and blacklisted by the bureau last year for being an undesirable alien.

“Thus, members of the arresting team were armed with a deportation warrant which I signed pursuant to a summary deportation order that was issued against him by the board of commissioners,” Tansingco added.

Sy disclosed that Chen was issued an arrest warrant by the Pudong branch of the public security bureau in Shanghai, China, for engaging in a fraudulent investment scam.

He was accused of conspiring with other suspects in perpetrating a scam that allegedly defrauded Chinese investors of more than three million Chinese yuan, or more than US$412,000 since 2018.

The BI chief said that Chen will be flown to China as soon as the required clearances for his deportation are secured by the bureau.

In the meantime, he remains confined in the BI‘s detention center at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting his flight.