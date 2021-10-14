Communist Terrorist Group in Central Mindanao on the Verge of Collapse: 8 NPA Combatants Surrendered Anew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Eight members of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) with 13 firearms and numerous explosives surrendered at Barangay Masiag, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on October 13, 2021 through the collaboration of the MTF-ELCAC of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, and of the security forces coming from 7th Infantry (Tapat) Battalion and Municipal Police Station of Bagumbayan.

The surrenderees belonging to the Platoon My Phone of East Daguma Front South Regional Command – Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region was led by a certain Aley Danyan alias Dandan. He revealed to the security forces how the Communist NPA recruited them and forced them to leave their families which he regreted.

“Pila ka tuig ko sa kalihukan pero ang gawas ako ang gipahimuslan sa CO, walay naitabang sa akoang pamilya ang organisasyon pasaad-saad pa sila nga naay suporta sa pamilya o SUPAMIL, pero taman lang sila sa saad. Nabiyaan nako ang akoang pamilya sa walay pulos nga hinungdan. Mao nga dako ang pasalamat nako sa 7IB nga maoy nagtabang kanamo nga maka gawas mi sa kalisdan ug maka pagbag-ong kinabuhi kaoban sa matag namong pamilya (I have been with the group [NPA] for several years as the CO and it did no good to my family. They [NPA] promised to support my family through SUPAMIL but it only stayed as a promise. We left our families for useless cause. Now I am thankful that 7IB helped us to surrender and start a new life with our families),” alias Dandan said.

The surrendered firearms and explosives include eight 12 gauge shotguns, two (2) cal. 22 rifles, one (1) cal. 22 carbine rifle, one (1) cal. 38 revolver, one (1) 12-gauge pistol, two (2) hand grenades, and one (1) improvised explosive device (IED).

Lieutenant Colonel Romel S Valencia, Battalion Commander of 7IB expressed his gratitude to the surrenderers for leaving the CTG and for laying down their firearms and going back to the folds of the government. This was made possible in close collaboration with the Local Government Units who are tireless in assisting the former rebels who decided to go back the mainstream society and start a new life with their respective families. “Let us move forward to end this long decade of insurgency for the future of our generation”, Lt. Col. Valencia stressed.

The newly surrendered NPA combatants received initial assistance from Hon. Jonallete E de Pedro, Mayor of Bagumbayan and were further endorsed to the Local Government Unit of Sultan Kudarat Province through the PTF-ELCAC in order to avail of the assistance under the E-CLIP program.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central lauded the efforts of the security forces and LGUs involved. “Through the support of the local government units, it enabled the government troops to successfully encourage the NPA combatants in Sultan Kudarat Province to return to the folds of the law,” Maj. Gen Uy stated. He further reiterated his call to the remaining members of the BIFF to abandon their armed struggle and start a peaceful and sustainable life with their families.