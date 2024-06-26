DSWD chief lauds anti-hunger initiatives of Walang Gutom Awards finalists

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of the local government units (LGUs) in addressing food security and nutrition challenges, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian held a simple fellowship with the 17 finalists of the Walang Gutom Awards on Tuesday (June 25) at the DSWD Central Office.

The Walang Gutom Awards is a collaboration between the DSWD and the Galing Pook Foundation (GPF) that aims to honor and replicate the best practices of LGUs in mitigating hunger in their respective localities.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and Secretary Gatchalian will award the 10 LGUs with the best hunger initiatives and programs on Wednesday (June 26) at the Malacanan Palace.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas and GPF Executive Director Georgina Ann Hernandez -Yang were also present at the fellowship.