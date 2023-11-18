DSWD chief orders Field Offices to intensify coordination with quake-hit LGUs

DSWD extends cash aid to families of quake casualties : Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 12 ( SOCCSKSARGEN) Director Loreto Cabaya on Saturday (November 18) visits and condoles with the bereaved families of the three individuals who perished from the tremor. Upon the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Dir. Cabaya personally handed over the Department’s cash assistance of Php10,000 each to the bereaved families.

Following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit some parts of Mindanao, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured that all the agency’s Field Offices (FOs) have intensified their coordination with the affected local government units (LGUs) for the provision of resource augmentation to address the needs of their constituents.

“All our Field Offices in the earthquake-hit areas are in constant communication with the LGUs and are ready to provide food, non-food and cash assistance for their affected constituents,” Sec. Gatchalian said.

Sec. Gatchalian reiterated that the Department has enough stockpiles of food and non-food relief supplies as well as standby funds that could be readily used to augment the resources of the LGUs.

Currently, the DSWD maintains Php1.43 billion worth of food and non-food items, Php29.16 million Quick Response Funds (QRF) at the DSWD Central Office, and Php14.2 million at the DSWD FOs 10 (Northern Mindanao, 11 (Davao Region), and 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN).

Aside from the provision of resource augmentation, the DSWD FOs in the affected regions are also assisting the LGUs in helping injured individuals and in assessing damaged houses.

In General Santos City, the DSWD FO 12 is coordinating with the LGU for the assistance that could be extended to some 360 injured individuals who are now admitted to various hospitals in the city.

FO 12 Regional Director Loreto Cabaya also condoled with the bereaved families of the three individuals who perished from the tremor.

Dir. Cabaya personally handed over Php10,000 financial aid each to the bereaved families.