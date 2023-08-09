DSWD chief presents new social protection initiatives to Aussie Embassy exec

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian presents the newest social protection initiatives of the Department to Mr. Thanh Le PSM, Counsellor for Development at the Australian Embassy in Manila.

Among the projects discussed by Secretary Gatchalian with the Australian Embassy executive during his visit Wednesday (Aug. 9) to the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City, were the Food Stamp Program (FSP); the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program; the DSWD Academy; and the digitalization efforts of the Department for the streamlining of its processes.

DSWD, Hungarian gov’t to collaborate against stunting in Pinoy kids

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian confers with Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Titanilla Tóth on Wednesday (August 9) to discuss possible collaboration on fighting stunting among Filipino children through the government of Hungary’s expertise on potable drinking water technology.